Law and order in the state has not deteriorated – HM Dr. G Parameshwar

Udupi: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar has asserted that law and order in the state has not deteriorated. He claimed that the government has maintained law and order, and there have been no major clashes or communal riots. Parameshwar also stated that the police are working to curb theft and robbery cases.

He made these comments while speaking to the media in Udupi on January 23, adding that he has information on the number of bank robberies and ATM thefts that occurred during the previous BJP administration. However, he chose not to disclose this information publicly, opting to wait for an opportune moment.

In the Mangalore society robbery case, there were security lapses. The bank’s security measures were inadequate, and they should have taken better precautions. The police have taken swift action, arresting the accused within two days and recovering Rs 12 crore worth of gold, silver, and cash. We will soon investigate the Bidar case, said the Home Minister.

Responding to questions about microfinance-related suicides, the Home Minister stated that nationalized banks have allowed small agencies to distribute small amounts of money. However, these finance agencies are using strong-arm tactics to recover money, including physical assault and property seizure. The law does not permit such actions, and police will take action if complaints are filed.

Former Minister Shriramulu’s statement about joining the Congress party and DK Shivakumar’s efforts have sparked interest. In response, Dr. Parameshwar, the Home Minister, said, “I won’t comment on any political statements. The AICC and KPCC presidents have publicly stated that they won’t comment on political matters.”

Regarding the BJP’s internal conflicts, Parameshwar stated, “We have no connection to their internal issues. It’s their internal matter.” He also mentioned that the BJP had previously criticized the Congress party for having multiple factions, but now the BJP is facing similar internal conflicts.