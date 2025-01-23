Sports Inspire Us to Adopt a Positive Mindset, Declares Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot

Udupi: In a compelling address, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot articulated the profound impact of sports on personal development and societal well-being at the valedictory ceremony of the State Sports Meet 2025, organized by the Karnataka Olympic Association at the District Stadium Ajjarkad, Udupi. As the chief guest, Governor Gehlot underscored the essential role that sports play in fostering a positive mindset among individuals, thereby enhancing their overall quality of life.

“Participating in sports fosters a sense of teamwork and cooperation, while simultaneously instilling vital qualities such as unity, discipline, and equality,” stated Governor Gehlot. He elaborated on the multifaceted benefits of sports, which not only contribute to physical health but also act as a powerful antidote to the pressures of modern life. “Sports reduce stress and anxiety, enhance concentration, and strengthen decision-making abilities,” he added, reinforcing the notion that sports are more than just entertainment; they are a vital part of one’s personal and social fabric.

Emphasizing the inherent value of sports, Gehlot remarked, “We should make sports an integral part of our lives. They invigorate our spirits, instilling energy and enthusiasm while contributing significantly to physical, mental, intellectual, and social development.” He described sports as a “philosophy of life,” stating that they inspire individuals to embrace discipline, self-control, determination, and an optimistic outlook.

In recognition of the broader landscape of sports in India, Governor Gehlot applauded the Indian Sports Authority for its robust initiatives aimed at promoting athletic activities throughout the country. He specifically highlighted the Khelo India campaign, which has been pivotal in fostering a culture of sports and nurturing young talent across various disciplines. This initiative, according to Gehlot, has yielded rich dividends, with Indian athletes achieving remarkable success on prestigious platforms such as the Asian Games, Olympics, and Paralympics, thereby bringing pride to the nation.

Notably, Gehlot placed special emphasis on the significance of inclusive sports programs for persons with disabilities. He informed the audience about the establishment of sports centers dedicated to athletes with disabilities, to provide them with comprehensive training facilities. One such center is currently being launched in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, reflecting the government’s commitment to ensuring that sports are accessible to all.

The Karnataka government, under Governor Gehlot’s advocacy, is making considerable strides in promoting sports at the state level. He referred to the state’s impressive track record in producing outstanding athletes who have excelled on global platforms. Gehlot encouraged the audience to draw inspiration from these athletes as they chart their paths to success.

To further enrich the sports landscape, the government is implementing numerous schemes that reward exceptional athletes. These programs include reservations for athletes in various government services and the provision of world-class sports facilities. The refurbishment of the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru stands as a testament to this commitment, as it now includes a state-of-the-art sports science center alongside modern athletic facilities. The renovation of the SAI shooting range has also integrated advanced amenities, ensuring that athletes benefit from cutting-edge resources.

Delivering his address, Dr. G Parameshwara said, “It is a misnomer that students studies get negatively impacted due to their concentration or participation in sports. Sports has no colour, cast, creed or religion. In fact, by encouraging children to participate in sports, parents will help build a better society, with lesser number of youngsters turning to distractions like drugs and other illegal activities. Karnataka Kereedakoota has this year been held in Mangaluru and Udupi, and I request Dr. Govindaraj to consider the next year’s meet to be held in Tumkuru. We have a stadium with full fledged facilities comparable to international standards there. The state government is willing to invest in sports so that Karnataka can produce world class athletes.”

Dr. K Govindaraj in his speech said, “The Karnataka Kreedakoota 2025 has been a tremendous success, thanks to the collective efforts of the officials from Mangaluru and Udupi, local police, volunteers, and athletes. Karnataka Kreedakoota has proved to be a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, featuring cultural performances, and recognition of outstanding athletes. This event has showcased the best of our state’s sporting talent and has set a benchmark for future sporting events in Karnataka. In order to increase participation of more athletes, I have requested the education minister to make sports compulsory in the PUC level as well. Currently sports activities for students is conducted only till class 10”

During the ceremony, MLA Yashpal A Suvarna presided over the proceedings, which were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar, FIBA Asia and Karnataka Olympic Association President Dr. K Govindaraj, Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister Abhayachandra Jain, Members of Legislative Assembly Gurme Suresh Shetty and GuruRaj Shetty Gantihole, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University Dr. H.S. Ballal, Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, President of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Taranath Gatti, President of Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy Umar U.H., Chairman of Udupi City Municipal Council Dinakar Babu, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District Mullai Mugilan, CEO of Dakshina Kannada District Panchayat Dr. Anand K, Secretary of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Randheep D, Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Chethan R, Udupi District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari, Udupi District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Prathik Bayal, District Police Commissioner Dr. Arun K, Vice-Chancellor of Manipal University, Dr. H.S. Ballal, and the Pro-Chancellor of Manipal University, Dr. M.D. Venkatesh and others.

The Governor’s remarks have resonated with many, highlighting the essential role that sports play not only in individual development but also in fostering a collaborative, inclusive society. As Karnataka continues to nurture its sports talent, the aspiration is clear: to cultivate a community that thrives on discipline, teamwork, and the unwavering belief in a positive future — principles that are ever so vital in the journey of life.