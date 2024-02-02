Lawn & Plants Already Dried Up inside the Recently Opened Rs 70 Lakhs ‘Mallikatta Park’



Lawn & Plants Already Dried Up inside the Recently Opened Rs 70 Lakhs Mallikatta Park, due to Negligence & Non-Maintenance. Park lights are not shut off till 9.30 am-10 am. The Side-Wall Water Fountain is still not functioning. Alcoholics are taking a nap on the park benches in the afternoon after getting drunk at the nearby jugul Wine Shop. A statue of renowned saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath which was supposed to be installed is still not seen. Garbage is scattered around the park…. and many other issues, which the authorities have turned a blind eye.

Mangaluru: Once a dilapidated park where alcoholics and drug addicts were loitering or spending their nights and other illegal activities taking place in the Kdri- Mallikatta Park with a library located in the vicinity, was later under numerous complaints was renovated with surrounding fencing, pathways, area cleaned, all under the first expenses which was allotted to this project, which was around Rs 13 lakhs. Even though such an amount was spent, the park did not function well, and the work was half left for months, until an extra funding of Rs 60 lakhs or so was sanctioned, and a project foundation ceremony was held.

Work was completed and the park was inaugurated during the week of Republic Day, and within a few days, the park is in pathetic condition. Team Mangalorean highlighted that the planning of the Park had been done unscientifically and that required standards were needed in a park for the benefit of the walkers, joggers and those who want to spend some leisure time in a green environment.

Instead of the Statue of Kadri Goplanath, a can of paint is seen sitting idle for viewers

When you enter the park at present, you will see more concrete structures than what is needed in a park. There are two concrete canopies, in which they had planned to install the statue of renowned saxophonist late Kadri Gopalnath, and under the next canopy, there are four benches, which can accommodate only 8-10 people. Imagine a park having only four seating/benches facilities, when hundreds of people may use the park. And good news was that after the report was published about the lack of seating arrangements, four to five benches were set up in the Park.

While the children’s play area is in good condition, and the kids are making the best use of it, however, the green lawn and few plants are seen dried up in many areas, due to lack of nurturing and maintaining them. Very close to the children’ play area, an open electric panel box is posing danger to the kids, which needs to be taken care of soon, before any accidents or fatality.

THE LAWN & PLANTS DRIED UP!

A huge pile of garbage, filled with used construction materials is spoiling the beauty of the park. The side-wall water fountain is still not in working condition, however, the entire park area is brightly lit up after dark. The statue of renowned saxophonist late Kadri Gopalnath which was supposed to be installed on the launch day, is still not to be seen. If they could spend nearly Rs 70 lakhs on this park, why can’t they employ a security or maintenance person? so that the Park is taken care of, and does not allow it to die soon, we are already seeing its present condition.

Lights are not switched off until 9.30 am to 10 am

Hope this report will be an eye-opener to the concerned authorities to do the needful in rectifying the issues, and bring back the Mallikatta Park to its originality, when it was launched a few days ago.