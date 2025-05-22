Lebanese, Palestinian Presidents discuss ties, security coordination

Beirut: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met here with his visiting Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, discussing bilateral relations, regional developments, and international issues of mutual concern.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday following the talks, the two leaders highlighted the “brotherly” relationship between their two countries, stressing shared commitment to deepening cooperation on various levels.

Addressing the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, both sides condemned what they described as “the continued Israeli aggression” that has resulted in “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” urging the international community to take immediate action to halt the violence and ensure full protection for civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders also denounced repeated Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty and called on international actors — especially the US and France — to pressure Israel into implementing a ceasefire agreement reached under their mediation in November 2024.

The statement also announced the formation of a joint Lebanese-Palestinian committee tasked with monitoring living conditions in the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

They pledged to enhance coordination to maintain stability within and around the camps, jointly preventing them from becoming “safe havens for radical groups”.

On top of that, both sides reaffirmed the principle of exclusive state control over arms in Lebanon and shared the belief that “the era of weapons out of state control in Lebanon” is over.

The announcement came at the start of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ three-day visit to Lebanon.

Abbas arrived at Beirut airport at about 1 p.m. and immediately headed to the presidential headquarters.

On the issue of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, both leaders stressed the importance of “continued support for UN agency UNRWA, the continuation of its services to refugees and increasing its financial resources to enable it to fulfill its obligations”.

They also agreed to form a joint Lebanese-Palestinian committee to monitor the situation in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon and work to improve the living conditions of refugees, “while respecting Lebanese sovereignty and adhering to Lebanese laws.”