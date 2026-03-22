Legionaries of Mangalore Diocese Renew Commitment in Solemn Annual Acies

Mangaluru: On March 22, members of the Legion of Mary from across the Mangalore Diocese convened at St. Sebastian Church, Bendur, for the Annual Acies, a solemn renewal of their total consecration to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The event was marked by deep prayer, devotion, and a reaffirmation of their commitment to serve as spiritual soldiers under the banner of Mary.

The gathering commenced with Legionary prayers and the recitation of the Holy Rosary, fostering an atmosphere of reflection and spiritual preparation. The faithful then engaged in Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, during which the church was filled with a sense of silence, surrender, and spiritual renewal.

Fr. Vincent Menezes, Administrator of St. Joseph Seminary, addressed the assembly during the adoration, elucidating the profound significance of the Acies. He explained that the term, derived from Latin, signifies “an army drawn up in battle array,” and represents the Legionaries’ central annual act of dedication. It symbolizes their willingness to serve as spiritual soldiers under the leadership of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Drawing parallels with the discipline and dedication of soldiers, Fr. Menezes emphasized that true Legionaries are called to embody discipline, obedience, courage, humility, and unwavering faith, extending beyond mere membership. He urged them to remain vigilant, grounded in their spiritual mission, and to draw strength from the Word of God while resisting worldly distractions.

Fr. Menezes also underscored the critical importance of unity among Legionaries. He noted that, akin to soldiers standing shoulder to shoulder in battle, Legionaries must stand united within their families, wards, and parishes. “The values we learn in the Legion of Mary must be reflected in our daily lives,” he stated, encouraging attendees to contemplate the bonds they share within their respective communities.

The spiritual culmination of the day was the celebration of the Holy Eucharist, concelebrated by the Spiritual Director of the Legion of Mary, Dr. Fr. Praveen Saldanha, alongside Fr. Vincent Menezes.

A poignant moment during the Mass involved the Legionaries renewing their promise. Each member placed their hand upon the staff of the Vexillum, the Legion’s sacred standard, and recited in unison the declaration: “I am all yours, my Queen, my Mother, and all that I have is yours.” This act symbolized their complete surrender and rededication to serving Christ through Mary.

With the participation of over 250 Legionaries, the Annual Acies served as a powerful testament to faith, unity, and unwavering devotion. The event reaffirmed their mission to remain steadfast soldiers in the service of the Church, embodying the values and principles of the Legion of Mary in their daily lives.



