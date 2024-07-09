Let Bharat Shetty Touch any of our Congress Workers If he has Guts – Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: “If Bharat Shetty has the guts, let him touch any one of our party workers”, challenged senior Congress leader and former minister Ramanath Rai during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here, on July 9.

Addressing the media persons Ramanath Rai said, “Rahul is officially elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament, is from the Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s family who have sacrificed their lives for the country. BJP is misguiding the people on Rahul’s statement. Bharat Shetty is unfit to be an MLA. Bharat Shetty was in the Janata Dal when Kumaraswamy was speaking against BJP. Bharat Shetty started his political career with the blessings of former minister Amarnath Shetty. Speaking ill against Rahul in such a way does not look good to MLA Bharat Shetty’s image. He called Rahul Gandhi a Madman, but we can see and understand who is the real madman”.

Rai further said, “Swamiji of the 46th Shankaracharya Peetha said that he had fully observed Rahul Gandhi’s statement, in which he said that there is no room for violence in Hindu society, but he did not speak against Hindu society. Swamiji also said that those who mislead the people with Rahul’s statement should be punished. By saying to slap Rahul Gandhi, BJP has accepted its stand of supporting violence which Rahul Gandhi was talking about”.

Dengue is spreading and the government is taking appropriate measures to contain it.

Shashidhar Hegde, Shubhodaya Alva, Naveen D’Souza, MG Hegde, and others were also present.