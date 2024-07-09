Modi Couldn’t Slap Rahul, Can Bharat Shetty Do it? Ivan D’Souza

Mangaluru: “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not slap Rahul Gandhi, is it possible for Bharat Shetty to do it”? Questioned KPCC Vice President Ivan D’Souza during a press meeting held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta on July 9.

Addressing the media persons Ivan D’Souza said, “When Modi cannot slap Rahul Gandhi, who is Bharat Shetty? When Prime Minister Modi is unable to answer Rahul Gandhi’s questions why are these ineffective BJP politicians creating unrest by playing cheap politics?”

Ivan further said, “Bharat Shetty compared Rahul Gandhi to a dog, Bharat Shetty doesn’t have the intelligence, Bharat Shetty doesn’t have the dignity, Bharat Shetty is unfit to be an MLA”.

Ivan also said, “Bharat Shetty’s statement about taking arms is a provocation. I will request the police commissioner to file a suo moto case against MLA Bharat Shetty and arrest him for his provocative statement. In other cases, the police immediately file suo moto cases but where are the Mangalore police when MLA Bharat Shetty issues such statements? Dakshina Kannada district already has a label of being a communally sensitive district. The Hindu community has not given Hinduism to Bharat Shetty on lease. The people of this country did not appoint BJP to advocate for Hinduism”.

While concluding Ivan said, “The BJP is sowing venom in the minds of the people, and the days are not far for the BJP to go home. Within 6 months the BJP government led by PM Narendra Modi will fall”.

KPCC Spokesperson MG Hegde, Former Mayors M Shashidhar Hegde, Ashraf K, and Harinath K, Block Presidents Prakash Salian, Surendra Kambli, J Abdul Saleem, Baby Kunder, Appilatha, T Honnaiah and others were also present.