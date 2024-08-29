Let the new generation take over at AMMA, says Jagdeesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Malayalam film character actor Jagdeesh, who quit as Vice President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) along with President Mohanlal and other office bearers following criticism following the sordid revelations made in the Justice Hema Committee report on sexual exploitation of women in the industry and allegations against some of its members, on Thursday announced he will no longer seek any post in the top film body, which should now be for the “new generation”.

Speaking to IANS, the comedian-turned-character actor said it is time for him to stay away from any posts.

“I have had a long innings, starting as Treasurer in the first AMMA executive when it was formed in 1994. It was just two months back I was elected as the Vice President. In these years, I have been the Treasurer for over two decades.”

“With the turn of events now, I have decided that since I have had a very long innings in the executive of AMMA, I will now bow out and make way for the new generation to take over,” said Jagdeesh, a bank officer-turned-college professor-turned-actor.

In a career spanning four decades, Jagdeesh has donned the grease paint in over 300 films. Of late, he is a sought-after actor for character and serious roles, unlike the comedian roles which shot him into stardom, even when that segment was ruled by his illustrious seniors in the 1980s and 1990s.

“Look, when the AMMA started in 1994, I was the Treasurer and now 30 years later, it’s only natural that I should pave the way for youngsters. Though I have decided I will no longer be an office bearer, I will be at the forefront of the AMMA as an ordinary member, as a lot of efforts have been put in by numerous seniors and contemporaries of mine to get our AMMA to the organisation we are now,” he said.

Jagdeesh, who has been witness to the growth of AMMA, instantly recalled that it was late actor Murali who coined the name of the organisation and in the first show of the AMMA way back in 1995 at Kochi, it was megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was the chief guest.

Jagdeesh opened up after a section of the media began reporting that he is all set to be the new General Secretary of the AMMA when fresh elections are held two months later to elect a new committee.