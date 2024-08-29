Shirva: Suspicious death of woman; worn gold ornaments missing

Shirva: A woman who was living alone in her house was found dead under suspicious circumstances, and the gold ornaments she was wearing were missing, according to a complaint filed by her daughter at the Shirva police station.

The deceased has been identified as Sumathi (66), a resident of Belapu. She had been living alone for three years. Her children were visiting her occasionally. Her daughter, Vijaya, had visited her on August 26 and spoken to her, but when she called her mother on the night of August 27, the call was not answered, according to the complaint.

The next day, when her daughter visited the house, she found Sumathi lying on the floor and immediately took her to Manipal Hospital. On August 28, the doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Sumathi’s face was swollen, and her gold chain, bangles, and ring she was wearing were missing. All other valuables in the house were not stolen. Her daughter Vijaya has expressed suspicion about her mother’s death in her complaint.

The Shirva Police are investigating the case.