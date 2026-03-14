Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain sworn in as Bihar Governor

Patna: Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain was sworn in as the 43rd Governor of Bihar on Saturday at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Patna.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Sangam Kumar Sahoo, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, during a formal event attended by senior political leaders and officials of the state.

With this, Syed Ata Hasnain became the first former Indian Army officer to serve as Governor of Bihar, succeeding Arif Mohammad Khan.

The ceremony was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, along with several ministers, senior bureaucrats and other dignitaries.

Leaders present at the ceremony congratulated the new Governor and expressed hope that his experience and leadership would contribute to the development of the state.

Syed Ata Hasnain had arrived in Patna on Thursday, where he was received by senior administrative officials.

His appointment is being viewed as significant from both administrative and strategic perspectives.

Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain is regarded as one of the senior and distinguished officers of the Indian Army.

He served in the armed forces for nearly four decades, holding several key positions during his career.

He played an important role in security operations and leadership assignments in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was widely respected for his strategic approach as well as his humanitarian outlook in handling complex security situations.

Apart from his military expertise, Hasnain is also known for promoting social initiatives during his tenure in Jammu and Kashmir.

He supported several programmes aimed at youth development, including initiatives related to education, sports and employment.

These efforts were aimed at encouraging young people in the region to engage with the mainstream and pursue constructive opportunities.

His appointment as Governor is expected to bring administrative experience, strategic insight and a people-oriented approach to the constitutional office in Bihar.