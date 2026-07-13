Light to moderate rain likely over Western Ghat districts; heat, humidity to persist in TN

Chennai: Light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days, while most other parts of the state are expected to continue experiencing predominantly dry weather accompanied by above-normal temperatures, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

In its latest weather bulletin, the RMC attributed the expected rainfall to variations in the speed of the prevailing westerly winds.

The forecast indicates that isolated areas in the Western Ghats districts could receive light to moderate showers from July 13 to July 18. For the rest of Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry, the weather is expected to remain largely dry during the period. However, isolated places may witness brief spells of light rain, the bulletin said.

The weather office has also warned that maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal across parts of the state. Between July 13 and July 16, daytime temperatures at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages.

Meteorologists have cautioned that the combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels could lead to significant heat discomfort, particularly in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Residents have been advised to take adequate precautions, remain hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day.

The prevailing weather pattern is expected to create sultry conditions across several coastal areas even in the absence of widespread rainfall. The RMC noted that the humidity, coupled with soaring daytime temperatures, could make outdoor activities uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon.

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre has warned that residents of the capital could experience heat-related discomfort because of the prevailing hot and humid conditions. Authorities have urged the public, particularly children, senior citizens and those with pre-existing health conditions, to minimise unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak daytime hours and to ensure adequate fluid intake.

While rainfall activity is expected to remain confined mainly to the Western Ghats districts, weather officials will continue to monitor atmospheric conditions for any significant changes in the coming days.