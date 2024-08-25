Like-Minded Organizations in Udupi Unite to Condemn Atrocities Against Women

Udupi: A massive protest was held near Mount Church Santhekatte on Saturday, organized by a united group of like-minded organizations, to condemn the growing atrocities against women. The event featured several speakers, including lecturer Sharada, who emphasized the need to recognize women’s strength and equality.

Sharada criticized the societal mindset of casteism, communalism, and patriarchy, which perpetuates violence against women. She urged girls to question societal norms and called for collective action against the systematic suppression of marginalized voices.

Dr. P.V. Bhandari highlighted the government’s inaction in protecting women and the need to strengthen law enforcement. He emphasized that the issue transcends regional and political boundaries and that suitable laws must be created to safeguard women.

Other speakers, including Sundar Master and Samir Teerthahalli, shared their thoughts on the matter. The event began with a procession from Mount Rosary Church to the protest spot and was attended by various organization officials, including Veronica Cornelio, Azeez Udyavar, and Fr. William Martis. Alvin Danti moderated the program, and Godwin Mascarenhas expressed gratitude.