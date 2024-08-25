Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar Assures Strict Action Against Culprits in Karkala Woman’s Sexual Assault Case

Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Development and Minister in charge of Udupi District, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, has condemned the kidnapping and sexual assault of a young woman in Karkala, calling it a “heinous and condemnable act.” She assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted and that the district administration would take strict action against the culprits.

In a press statement, Minister Hebbalkar said that she is in constant touch with the police regarding the matter and has instructed them to take swift action. Two accused have already been arrested in connection with the case, and the police are investigating all aspects of the incident.

The Minister emphasized that whoever is responsible, regardless of their religion, will face severe punishment, and the police will take swift action without hesitation. She directed the district administration to take stern action against the culprits to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at Manipal Private Hospital, and the district administration has provided moral support and assured all possible assistance, Minister Hebbalkar added.