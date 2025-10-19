Limp Bizkit Bassist Sam Rivers passes away at 48

Los Angeles: The bassist and founding member of the popular metal band Limp Bizkit, Sam Rivers, passed away on Saturday at the age of 48.

Confirming the unfortunate news, the band paid a heartfelt tribute to Rivers through a heartbreaking social media post.

The post read, “In Loving Memory of Our Brother, Sam Rivers (Broken heart emoji) Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. (sic)”

Recalling creating music with Rivers, they wrote, “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous. We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.”

Remembering the true legend they shared, “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.”

“We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends,” the post concluded.

While the cause of death is still unknown, the reports suggest that Rivers was undergoing multiple health issues.

One of the netizens expressed his grief, saying, “We love you Sam rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment. give Sam his flowers and play Sam rivers basslines all day ! We are in shock. Rest in power my brother ! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music , charity work and friendships. We are heartbroken…enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed.”

