Liquor sales during New Year festivities in Karnataka touch Rs 308 crore

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) sold liquor worth Rs 308 crore during New Year celebrations in the state against the target of Rs 250 crore, sources said on Wednesday.

KSBCL sources said liquor worth Rs 308 crore was sold till 2 p.m. on Tuesday (December 31). However, an official statement of the total sales is yet to be made public.

On December 31, 2023, liquor worth Rs 193 crore was sold.

At least 4.83 lakh boxes of Indian-made liquor (IML) were sold generating revenue of Rs 250.25 crore. Around 2.92 lakh boxes of beer bottles were sold for Rs 57.75 crore. In total 7,76,042 lakh boxes of liquor were sold.

On December 27, Rs 408.58 crore liquor sale was registered. Around 6.22 lakhs of IML boxes and 4.04 lakh beer boxes were sold, generating business of Rs 327.50 crore and Rs 80.58 crore.

The Excise Department officials have said that they were extremely elated with the record liquor sale in the state.

The New Year celebrations across major cities in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, proceeded smoothly.

Elaborate arrangements were made for celebrations across the city. Over a lakh people gathered on the iconic M.G. Road and Brigade Road between 11 p.m. and midnight and welcomed the New Year.

Elaborate security measures were in place by the government and the Police Department to ensure safety during the event.

More than 2,000 police personnel, including men and women, were deployed to monitor security in the M.G. Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street areas.

The Police Department had also deployed over 1,000 additional personnel in the Koramangala locality, which predominantly houses the techie population.



