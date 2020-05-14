Spread the love



















Locals Catch 2 Chain Snatchers in Lalbagh and Hand Over to Police

Bengaluru: Two chain snatchers were caught red-handed when they tried to snatch the chain of a physically challenged woman at the Lalbagh Metro area, R V Road here on May 14.

According to sources, from the past week, both the youth were involved in chain snatching in the area. The locals were waiting to catch the chain snatchers red-handed.

On May 14, both the chain snatchers tried to snatch the chain of a physically challenged woman. When the woman screamed for help, the locals who were waiting, caught both of them red-handed.

The locals then handed the chain snatchers to the police for further investigations.

