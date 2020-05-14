Spread the love



















Udupi Town Police arrest Four Ganja Sellers

Udupi: The Udupi Town Police arrested four youth from Shivalli near the New Bishop’s House construction area after finding that they were trying to sell Ganja in Public place.

The arrested have been identified as Godwin(24), Gladwin (21), Samith (19), and Carren (22) all residents of Nayampalli.

On getting information that four youth were trying to sell Ganja near Shivalli, the team led by Sakthivelu PSI of Udupi Town Police Station conducted the raid and arrested four persons. The police recovered 1.1 KG ganja worth Rs 25,000 cash Rs 500, 3 mobile phones and a Scooty worth Rs 15000.

A case has been registered against them in the Udupi Town Police Station under the NDPS Act.

