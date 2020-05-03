Spread the love



















Lockdown Relaxation from May 4 from 7 am to 7 pm in DK – DC Sindhu Roopesh

Mangaluru: The district administration issued guidelines on May 3, during the extension of lockdown for two weeks from 4, May to 17 and some relaxation in movements of individuals.

Activities which are not allowed in Containment Zone

Travel by air, rail and inter-State movement by road;

running of schools, colleges, and other educational and training/ coaching institutions;

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants;

places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, bars, clubs, swimming pool, entertainment parks, assembly halls, etc;

barbershops, spas and salons, textile and apparel(clothes) shops.

Social, political, cultural, academic, entertainment, religious and other kinds of gatherings; and, religious places/ places of worship for public.

However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes (Medical or activities permitted by MHA)

Movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities between 7 pm to 7 am not allowed in the containment zone and Non-Containment Zone

Movement of Individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 am to 7 pm allowed only in Non-Containment Zone

Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall be permitted to operate, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions; (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

Flying of auto-rickshaws(max. 1 driver + 2 passengers ), running of taxis and cab aggregators(max. 1 driver+ 2 passengers)- (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in 4 wheeler vehicles and with no pillion rider in the case of 2-wheelers-(allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

Industrial establishments in urban areas, viz., Special Economic Zones (Sells), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control. All industrial activities in rural areas – (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

The other industrial activities like manufacturing units of Not allowed rl essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; lute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing and manufacturing units of packaging material. (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

• Construction activities in urban areas limited to in-site Not allowed Allowed construction (where workers are available on site and no . workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects. All construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

Shops in urban and rural areas, for non-essential goods in Malls, Markets and Market Complexes. ( Not allowed in Containment and non-containment zones)

All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

E-Commerce activities in respect of essential goods. (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

Private offices with up to 33% strength as per the requirement with the remaining persons working from home- (allowed only in Non-Containment Zone)

Note: Passes are not required for all permissible activities within the district.