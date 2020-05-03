Spread the love



















D K Nirmithi Kendra Donates DK’s FIRST Covid-19 Mobile Swab Collection Setup to Wenlock Covid Hospital

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada got its FIRST Covid-19 Mobile Swab Collection Setup (Vehicle) to help faster and easier testing in hot spot regions- thanks to Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra, which donated this vehicle costing around Rs 4.5 lakhs, from the Nirmithi Kendra Savings account. Taking yet another step towards fighting the COVID-19 situation in the state, DK/Mangaluru just got mobile testing kiosks which can be used for easier testing process in hot spot areas in the city.

Inaugurated by District Minister-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary, along with MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, DC Sindhu Roopesh, Additional DC Ms M J Roopa, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, DCP (law and order) Arunangshu Giri, DK Information Senior Officer Khadar Shah, among others, the kiosk facilitate faster collection of swabs and won’t require people to go to the hospital or fever clinics. Currently, this is the only one kiosk introduced in the city by Nirmithi Kendra, while one more such Covid-19 Mobile Swab Collection, which was donated by MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, for his constituency, will also be used here in the City when needed.

This Mobile Swab Collection Unit will be helmed by healthcare personnel and all necessary hygiene and sanitisation processes. All you’ll have to do is stand in front of the glass counter from where the medical worker will collect your swab samples. The swab collection process will supposedly only take five minutes and is entirely contact-less. The samples will then be sent to the nearest COVID-19 lab to be tested.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Rajendra Kalbavi said, “D. K, Nirmithi Kendra during the initial days of lock down had donated 10 COVID 19 swap collection kiosk to all Assembly constituency namely Mangaluru- Wenlock, Bantwal PHC, Puttur Govt Hospital, Belthangandi Hospital, Sullia Hospital, Ullal Hospital, Surathkal PHC, Moodabidri CHC, Mulky PHC, and Vittla. With this mobile unit, Wherein the doctors could avoid wearing PPE kit every time and take the thought swap with ease and safety. This was well appreciated by all and put to well use by the hospital authorities. Here the patients need not come to the hospital travelling from his/her home/village. He/she may impart the virus during travel to the hospital. Now with this mobile swab collection setup, the doctors could travel to the village and collect the swap, in a safe environment and also the swap from all the suspected patients nearby.

“The vehicle is donated by D.K. Nirmithi Kendra, from its savings, from the works it carried out in the district. The new vehicle Maruthi EECO is purchased and with minimum modifications where the doctors from inside could collect 2 samples simultaneously without touching/getting in contact with the patent. An intercom fixed inside can help the doctors to communicate with the patient who is standing outside. A public address system is provided to give necessary information on COVID19 to the general public. Any urgent announcements if, needed can also be done with this arraignment. The body of the vehicle is been painted with necessary safety requirements/information to be taken care by the public. The project under the guidance of the Deputy commissioner DK District was carried out by the Executive Director of DKNK Er Rajendra Kalbavi. The vehicle is now in total ownership of the Health Department for all its future use” added Er Kalbavi.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “With this unique Covid-19 Mobile Swab Collection Setup, the a person don’t have to visit the hospital, because by just calling the number the vehicle comes to you, and the swab is collected. The mobile Unit will travel around DK/city for nearly two weeks and collect the swab for testing, which will be done FREE of cost. We are thankful to DK Nirmithi Kendra for donating this Unit, and also to MLA Dr Bharath Shetty who has also donated yet another Swab Collecting Mobile Unit, from his own funds”

Also speaking,MLA Dr Bharat Shetty said, “The COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day, and it is our duty to travel around and do some testing on people pertaining to Covid-19. This mobile Swab Collection Unit will be less expensive for the hospital, since if we go around and use the PPE kits to do the tests, testing it works out expensive. So the Mobile swab collection unit comes handy and will help test the samples. And safety wise, the mobile unit is also helpful, since the technicians won’t come in contact with the person, since they will be seated inside the Unit, and the swab is collected using exterior hand gloves mounted on the vehicle. I had thought of using this Unit in my constituency, but now decided to hand it over to the District administration, so they can use it when needed. .”

The keys of the Covid-19 Mobile Swab Collection Setup was handed over to the District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy by the district minister In-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary, in the presence of DC, MP Kateel and other dignitaries present.

