Lokayukta Conducts Raid on Survey Supervisor’s Residence and Office in Mangalore

Mangalore: Lokayukta officials conducted simultaneous raids on the residence and office of a Survey Supervisor in Mangalore on Thursday morning. The operation, spearheaded by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP), targeted Manjunath, a survey supervisor based in Dakshina Kannada district.

The raid was initiated following allegations of the officer possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Officials arrived at Manjunath’s residence, located in the 8th Cross, Bejai area of Mangalore, in a convoy of three vehicles. Simultaneously, another team of Lokayukta officials raided his office.

Authorities are meticulously reviewing documents and scrutinizing records seized from both locations. Manjunath, originally from Tumkur, has been serving in the Dakshina Kannada district for the past 23 years.

The Lokayukta is yet to release an official statement regarding the findings of the raid.