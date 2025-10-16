Lokayukta Conducts Surprise Inspection at Pilikula Nisargadhama

Mangaluru: Officials from the Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division, carried out a surprise inspection at the Pilikula Nisargadhama Development Authority. This action followed a search warrant from the Hon’ble Lokayukta.

The inspection team comprised Dr. Gana P. Kumar and Suresh Kumar P. (Deputy Superintendents of Police, Lokayukta Mangaluru), Bharathi G. and Ravi Peeru Pawar (Inspectors, Mangaluru Lokayukta Office), and Rajendra Naik M.N. (Inspector, Udupi Lokayukta Office), along with other staff members from both Mangaluru and Udupi Lokayukta offices.

During the inspection, certain administrative irregularities were reportedly detected within the functioning of the Pilikula Development Authority, and the search operation is still underway.

The Lokayukta team visited several units, including the Pilikula Zoo, Guthu House, Manasa Water Park, Lake Garden, and the Science Museum, to verify records and check for any irregularities or misuse of funds.

Citizens have been encouraged to report any information regarding illegal activities or misconduct in these units by calling 0824-2950997 or by visiting the Lokayukta office in person.