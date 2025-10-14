Lokayukta Officials Raid Udupi RTO Officer’s Residence Amidst Disproportionate Assets Allegations

Udupi: Lokayukta officials conducted a raid on the residence of Lakshminarayana P. Nayak, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer of Udupi, on Tuesday morning. The action follows mounting public complaints alleging the officer possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Nayak, originally from Kumta in the Uttara Kannada district, is currently serving as the RTO officer in Udupi. The Lokayukta team initiated simultaneous search operations at his primary residence, a flat located in Kinnimulki, Udupi, and extended the investigation to properties linked to his relatives in Kumta and Padu Alevoor village in Udupi taluk.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicate that the raid was prompted by claims suggesting a significant disparity between Nayak’s declared income and his accumulated assets. During the course of the search, officials meticulously examined a range of documents and seized records deemed pertinent to the ongoing investigation. The seized materials are currently under review as the Lokayukta seeks to verify the allegations and determine the extent of any potential financial irregularities.

The Lokayukta’s action underscores the agency’s commitment to addressing public grievances and upholding accountability within the state’s administrative framework.