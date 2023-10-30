Lokayukta Raids Residence of Commercial Tax AC in Kundapur

Kundapur: The Lokayukta police raided the house of Rajesh Belkere, Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department in Kundapur on October 30.

The raid began at his Kundapur house on Saleem Ali Road where the Lokayukta police are verifying documents and valuables, including gold and silver ornaments, cash and other immovable assets.

Rajesh Belkere, a native of Uttar Kannada District is presently residing in Kundapur. The officials have also raided his Udupi office and his ancestral house in Ankola.



