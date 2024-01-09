Lokayukta sleuths conduct raids at 30 locations in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids in 30 locations across Karnataka, including at multiple locations in state capital Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Sources said the raids have led to huge amounts of cash, gold jewellery, foreign currency, costly watches and mobile phones being unearthed.

Simultaneous raids are underway in Bengaluru, Bellary and Ramanagara districts on the residences and offices of government officers attached to the Public Works Department, Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company and Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL). According to sources, the residence of a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) has also been raided.

The sleuths have found huge amount of cash, foreign currency, silver articles at the residences and other properties of Syed Muneer Ahmad, an AEE at KRIDL. The Lokayukta teams are riding six properties owned by the officer.

The raids were also conducted on Bescom Chief General Manager, ML Nagaraj, who was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7.5 lakh.

The teams are conducting raids on two properties in Bengaluru and five locations in Bellary. The officers have documents of nine plots, three houses, two petrol bunks, an education institution and farm land at four locations in the name of Nagaraj, sources stated.

The raids are on at nine properties including a farm house belonging to Manjesh, a Joint Director at the Town and Rural Planning Department.

An official statement is yet to be released by the Lokayukta.



