Another fan who suffered head injury after colliding with Yash’s convoy dies

Gadag (Karnataka): Another fan of superstar Yash, who suffered head injury after colliding with Yash’s convoy vehicle during his visit, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, sources said.

The death toll in the tragedies while celebrating Yash’s birthday has risen to four with the latest fatality.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Nikhil Gowda, a resident of Kinkadakatti village in Gadag district. Nikhil, a student of engineering, had come to see Yash.

Sources stated that he was following Yash on a scooter while the star was returning to the airport. He had collided with the police convoy vehicle and suffered severe head injuries.

The incident had taken place on Mulugunda Road. He was rushed to the Gadag district hospital but he died on Tuesday.

The police are yet to make an official statement regarding the fourth casualty.

Three persons were killed and three others suffered serious injuries after they were allegedly electrocuted while erecting a huge cut-out of Yash to celebrate his birthday on Monday. Due to the darkness at night, the victims were unable to see the high-tension electric wire.

The incident took place in Soranagi village near Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, Karnataka.

Yash has visited the families of the three persons in Karnataka’s Gadag district, who allegedly died of electrocution.

He also visited the three other persons seriously injured during the incident, at the hospital.

Yash announced on Monday that he stands in solidarity with the bereaved families like their son and will extend all necessary help possible to them.

“We don’t like the erection of banners, cutouts and I don’t like to show off with my fan base. I started fearing my birthdays as one or the other tragedies occur. To be honest, I am fed up with myself. Let the fans bless me from wherever they are. They should take utmost care of themselves and achieve big in life,” Yash, who is known for his “Rocky Bhai” image, appealed to his fans.



