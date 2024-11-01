LoP Rahul Gandhi shares special Diwali moments with painters, potter family

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, celebrated Diwali in a special way, sharing moments with artisans and painters in the run-up to the festival of lights and appreciating their contribution towards bringing joy to others.

On Friday, LoP Gandhi released videos on his social media handle X, giving his storyline a heading in Hindi – ‘A Diwali with those whose labour lights up India.’

One of the nine-minute videos shows Rahul Gandhi himself joining the painters at his bungalow in carrying out repairs on walls and roof using a metal ‘patti’ and putty.

He is also seen complaining about a burning sensation in eyes, highlighting the everyday challenges the workers overcome to earn a living.

“It is our collective responsibility to bring light and prosperity in the lives of these people,” says Rahul Gandhi in one of the posts, carrying a collage of photos showing him painting a wall and sharing a cup of tea with the workers in the bungalow’s courtyard.

In another video section, he is seen sitting on a potter’s wheel with an artisan’s family and picking up a few tricks from a woman head of the family, Ramrati, who lives in West Delhi’s Uttam Nagar.

From preparing the clay to shaping the pot on the potter’s wheel, a collage of photos and videos posted on Gandhi’s X handle carry the message, “These artisans and workers have limited opportunity for prosperity and experience uncertainty in work.”

“They can improve their economic condition and earn laurels for the country if they are provided adequate opportunities,” says Rahul Gandhi’s post.

The video also prominently features Rahul’s nephew, Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and looks to capture the spirit of Diwali as both walk down the driveway of the bungalow with hundreds of lamps and lights glittering in the dark background.

In the section focussed on painters, one of the videos also carries bytes of the painters – Saqib and Umesh – appreciating the down-to-earth gesture of “sahib” (Gandhi) in joining them in painting the house.

They also appreciated the helping hand lent to them by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

The videos also showcase moments between LoP Gandhi and Raihan in which the Congress leader, while taking a stroll in the driveway of the lit-up bungalow is heard explaining his logic behind roping in his nephew for the painting exercise.

“Youngsters these days spend most of their time on WhatsApp, cell phone and iPad. I want them to see what goes into such an effort,” says Rahul Gandhi, referring to the painted bungalow, beautifully lit by the diyas.

In the subsequent conversations, Rahul Gandhi even asks Raihan if he found the work easy.

The latter gives a frank reply, “It looks much easier than it actually is.”

Raihan is also seen in the video, rubbing his eyes, while he is standing on a ladder, and taking evasive action against the dust spread by the scrubbing of the roof.

Rahul Gandhi is also heard sharing the fact that he did not like this bungalow because his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Sriperumbudur when the family was living in this house.

However, there are some fun moments too, involving the Congress leader telling Raihan how he used to enjoy Diwali during school days by bursting crackers and shooting rockets at each other.

“I was the mastermind of that stuff,” Gandhi recalls.

Towards the end of the video, the painters also share their problems of stagnant wages and accidents that take place at work, with LoP Gandhi as he talks with about a dozen workers, mostly from Bihar and asks them about their life in the national Capital.