Several killed, 9 injured in major fire at cooking oil factory near Jakarta

Jakarta: Several people were killed, and nine others were injured when a major fire broke out at a cooking oil factory near Jakarta, Indonesia’s largest city, on Friday, according to Agung Priambodo, head of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office.

Approximately 20 fire trucks are currently working to contain the blaze at an industrial complex in Bekasi, a town near Jakarta.

“So far, about half of the fire has been brought under control,” Priambodo told Xinhua.

“Twelve body bags containing body parts have been retrieved from the scene. Earlier, we were informed that nine people were missing,” he said, noting that around 30 personnel are engaged in the search and rescue efforts at the site.

Priambodo added that nine people had been rescued from the scene, most of whom sustained burn injuries.