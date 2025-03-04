LoP Tejashwi to corner Nitish govt in Bihar Assembly

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav is set to corner the Nitish government in the House over issues like unemployment, migration and the state Budget which he described as hollow.

Tejashwi said he will “expose” the government’s claims of development, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to respond during the discussion.

The opposition claimed the Budget lacks concrete plans for job creation, apart from the fact that no substantial measures have been proposed to stop migration from the state.

It will also target the government over “rising” criminal incidents and the overall law and order situation.

In the Question Hour, questions related to the Education Department, Mines and Geology Department, Prohibition Excise and Registration Department, Environment Forest and Climate Change Department, Social Welfare Department, Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department, Transport Department, Science and Technology Department, Technical Education Department, Art Culture and Youth Department and Sports Department will be taken up in the House and the ministers concerned will reply.

During Zero Hour, opposition members are expected to raise immediate concerns.

The government will provide detailed answers to members’ queries.

Last week, during his address, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan highlighted the development work of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Discussion on the Governor’s address and Budget will continue.

Tejashwi is preparing to challenge these claims and corner the government.

Chief Minister Nitish and other ministers will address the opposition’s allegations. With the opposition gearing up to attack the government on various fronts, Tuesday’s Assembly session is expected to be heated and politically charged.

On Monday, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister cum Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary presented the Budget of Rs 3.17 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26.

While the NDA leaders termed the Budget blueprint of development, the RJD called it hollow.