Firing between two groups in northeast Delhi, five injured

New Delhi: At least five people sustained injuries in a firing incident between two groups in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area on Monday night, according to police officials on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. when a man approached the Jyoti Nagar police station, claiming that his son had been shot at by unidentified assailants.

Upon arriving at the location, law enforcement discovered that several shots had been discharged during the altercation. Those who were hurt were swiftly taken to GTB Hospital for medical care.

A forensic team, along with crime specialists, was summoned to the scene, where multiple empty casings and one live round were found. Police officials mentioned that the reason for the gunfight is still unclear, and law enforcement is looking into potential gang conflicts or personal grievances.

Authorities have tightened security in the area to prevent further escalation. Local residents are being urged to cooperate with the investigation, while officials are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses for leads.

A case has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station, and teams have been formed to analyse both technical and manual evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Speaking about the incident, DCP North East Abhishek Mishra said, “Five individuals have been injured in the shooting incident. They have been admitted to a hospital, and a case has been registered. We have some leads regarding the individuals involved, and further investigation is ongoing..”

The police continue to probe the incident while working to establish the exact motive behind the shooting.