Lucknow man duped by two posing as CBI officials



Lucknow: A man was duped in Lucknow of his gold chain, a diamond-studded gold ring, and a gem-studded gold ring by two men posing as CBI officials.

The victim, Malay Ganguli, was on his way to Goel Market in Aliganj to purchase flowers for his morning puja.

When he reached the Mama Crossing, two men in civilian clothing intercepted him, claiming to be CBI officers. They cautioned Ganguli about the prevalent incidents of robbery and gold chain snatching in the city and advised him to secure his ornaments under the scooter’s seat.

Ganguli took off his ornaments and one of the imposters wrapped them in paper, and returned them to Ganguli, instructing him to inspect them only after reaching home.

“I was frightened. I did not dare to question them and hastily departed from the scene on my scooter. Upon arriving home, I inspected the wrapper they had given me and was shocked to find it filled with fake gold ornaments,” said Ganguli.

V K Tiwari, the SHO of Aliganj, said that the case has been registered and CCTV footage will be scanned to identify the accused.