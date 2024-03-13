Mamata Banerjee cancels anti-CAA rally in Siliguri



Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to return to Kolkata and cancel the proposed anti-CAA rally in Siliguri.

Besides attending an administrative review meeting, the Chief Minister was also supposed to lead a mega rally at Siliguri on Wednesday to protest against the Central government’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, on Wednesday it was announced that the Chief Minister will only attend the administrative programs and then return to Kolkata without participating in the anti-CAA rally. The rally was called off.

The anti-CAA rally at Siliguri was crucial considering the pathetic results of the Trinamool Congress in north Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Out of the eight Lok Sabha polls in North Bengal, the BJP candidates won in seven constituencies while Congress won in one constituency. Trinamool Congress ended with a zero.