Lying is ‘their’ (BJP) profession, We are protecting the interests of fishermen – Mankala Vaidya

Udupi: “For the last four years with the BJP Government, no fishermen’s families in the state have received assistance from the Distress Relief Fund. Also, Rs 9 crore compensation was pending to the fishermen’s families. After our government came to power, Rs 8 crore has been distributed to the families of the fishermen who lost their lives in the sea while fishing”, said Mankala Vaidya State Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Minister while speaking at a function held in Malpe on February 5.

“The state government is receiving 71 paise tax per litre diesel subsidy for the Fishermen Distress Fund. As a representative of the 80 lakh fishermen in the state, I am sincerely working for the welfare of our community. If it is proved that I am working against the interests of the fishermen, I will withdraw the order now”, said Minister Mankala Vaidya.

This system was also running during the last BJP government. Earlier 27 paise was being deducted which is now increased to 71 paise and will be used only for the fishermen’s families, he said.

For the last four years, the families of the fishermen who died in the disaster have not received compensation. After our government came to power we distributed Rs 6 lakh each through the Distress Relief Fund. If any boat is destroyed in an accident, the government will give Rs 5 lakh and for the damaged boats, we have given Rs 10 lakhs each. When we are doing so much for the fishermen, why then are you calling for protests against the state government? he questioned.

The state government has released Rs 90 lakhs in compensation for the Byndoor boat tragedy. We are trying to get CRZ relaxation for which we need the support of the Union government, he said.

For the last two years, the Central government has not released Kerosine and also increased the Subsidy Kerosine rate from Rs 35 to Rs 55. But the state government is taking responsibility and distributing Kerosine to the Country boats. The local BJP leader is not ready to accept the failure of the Central Government but is targeting the State government, he said.

Our government works in favour of fishermen. Lying is ‘their’ (BJP) profession. We do as we speak. The same is proved with the guarantees and is also true in terms of protecting the interests of fishermen, he said.