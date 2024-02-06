Palestine calls on US to force Israel to stop attacks in Gaza



Ramallah: The Palestinian presidency has called on the US to force Israel to stop its “aggression and war” against the besieged coastal enclave of the Gaza Strip.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson of the Palestinian presidency, said in a press statement on Monday that the US must “pressure Israel to stop its war in Gaza” to prevent the conflict from further affecting regional security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Countries around the world should adopt practical and quick steps to save the region from the mire of the Gaza conflict, he noted.

The steps must be taken under resolutions affirming the international legitimacy to end Israel’s occupation and establish the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders, Aby Rudeineh added.

He urged the United States to establish a clear mechanism and commit to specific steps and international guarantees within a specific time frame to recognize the Palestinian state.

“The positive statements alone are no longer enough, and this is the appropriate and decisive moment to spare the region from the scourge of endless wars,” the spokesperson said.