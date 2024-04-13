M.G. Road in Mangaluru to remain out of bounds for vehicles to facilitate PM Modi’s roadshow on April 14

Mangaluru: Mahatma Gandhi Road from Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle to PVS Junction and the Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road from PVS Junction to Hampanakatte Junction will be out of bounds for vehicles from 2 p.m. till the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets over on Sunday, April 14.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, in a notification here, said extensive traffic restrictions would be in place on Sunday because of the Prime Minister’s roadshow event. With the arrival of the general public from across Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts and given the security arrangements, the restrictions were imposed.

Besides complete restrictions on M.G. Road and K.S. Rao Road, traffic movement would also be restricted on lanes and by lanes joining these roads across their length. The vehicular movement towards the Narayana Guru Circle from all directions of the city too was completely restricted.

Similarly, the police have banned vehicular parking on the flanks of all the roads on which traffic restrictions would be in place, along with the Airport Road.

Vehicles from Udupi to Mangaluru may ply via Kottara Chowki, Nanthoor, Shivbagh, Karavali Junction, Kankanady Junction, Avery Junction, Milagres and Hampanakatte. Those from State Bank towards Udupi may ply via Clock Tower, Railway Station, Nandigudda Road and Kankanady Junction. Vehicles from Car Street and Kudroli towards Udupi may take Urva Market, Ashoknagar and Kodikal Cross route.

Reach before 5 p.m.

Agrawal said people visiting the roadshow may reach the designated venues before 5 p.m. after parking the vehicles in the designated locations. Parking arrangements were made at the grounds of Karavali, Lady Hill School, Urva Market, Urva Store, Canara College, Canara School Dongerkeri, Ganapathi School, Ramakrishna School-Bunts Hostel, C.V. Nayak Hall, BEM School, Nehru, Town Hall, Kadri, KPT, RTO track, Padua College, Goldfinch City, Sultan Bathery, Gokarnatha College, Yemmekere, Mangalore University College, Milagres Church, Shanthi Nilaya and St. Sebastian Hall.