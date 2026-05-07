Macron urges instant reopening of Hormuz Strait

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has called for “all parties” to lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz “without delay and without conditions,” after a telephone talk with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“We must return permanently to the regime of full freedom of navigation that prevailed before the conflict,” Macron said on social media platform X on Wednesday evening (local time), adding that the future multinational escort mission launched by France and Britain will contribute to the goal.

This Franco-British initiative “will by its nature be separate from the warring parties. The pre-positioning of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is part of this effort,” he said, calling on Iran to “seize the opportunity.”

He also voiced his intention to discuss the matter with US President Donald Trump, reports Xinhua news agency.

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is currently heading toward the southern Red Sea to “reduce the time required to implement” the Franco-British initiative “as soon as circumstances permit”, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the French defence ministry.

This initiative to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which would not be implemented as long as the US-Iranian hostilities continue, has brought together “more than forty nations,” according to the press release.

Additionally, Macron held talks with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian President has said the country is ready to pursue diplomatic paths to end the war with the United States and Israel, while insisting on safeguarding the Iranian nation’s rights.

Pezeshkian expressed deep distrust of the United States, citing recent hostile actions, including two attacks on Iran during bilateral talks, which he described as “stabbing Iran in the back,” according to a statement published on the website of his office.

The phone conversation came as Axios reported earlier in the day that the United States and Iran are closing in on a one-page memo to end their war, reports Xinhua news agency.

It said a potential deal would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, and the United States agreeing to lift sanctions, with both sides lifting restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached the ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting that started with the US and Israeli attacks on Feb. 28.

Following the truce, Iran and the United States held one round of peace talks in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, on April 11 and 12, which failed to lead to an agreement.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have exchanged a number of proposed plans to end the war, with the latest one currently being reviewed by Iran.