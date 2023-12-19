‘Made-in-India Technology Dozee to Elevate Patient Safety Standards with RPM & EWS

‘Made-in-India Technology Dozee to Elevate Patient Safety Standards in Mangaluru launched at A J Hospital & Research Centre, Kuntikhan, Mnagluru on 19 December 2023 with Dozee’s AI-Based Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS)

Mangaluru: A J Hospital & Research Centre, Kuntikhan, Mangaluru one of the foremost tertiary hospitals in India, has announced the adoption of Dozee’s advanced – AI-based contactless and continuous Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS). The ‘Made-in-India’ technology Dozee launched at the Hospital on 19 December 2023 will enable the monitoring of all the patients outside ICU and help early identification of possible conformer safety. This implementation showcases A J Hospital & Research Centre’s commitment to leveraging the technology for enhanced patient safety and continuum of care and to elevate overall patient care standards.

The non-ICU word beds at A J Hospital & Research Centre are equipped with next-generation ambulatory connected patient monitoring systems enabling contactless continuous vitals monitoring and an early warning alert system by Dozee. Dozee’s solution is cloud-enabled and comes with a central and remote patient monitoring capability that empowers healthcare providers to monitor the patient continuously and more effectively to provide timely medical interventions for improved patient safety and clinical outcomes. Automation and digitalization of vital data and operational processes are significant for A J Hospital & Research Centre in its journey to provide quality health care to every Indian.

Dozee enables healthcare workers to remotely monitor a patient’s vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, SPO2 levels, temperature and ECG. Dozee’s early warning system tracks the trend trends of vital parameters and provides alerts to healthcare providers for early detection of patients, and clinical deterioration, enabling timely medical interventions and Dozee’s Al-based Ballistocardiography (BCG) for contactless vitals monitoring. Dozee’s technology is patented and made in India. Dozee’s innovative technology significantly impacts patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Research done by independent consulting firm Sattva shows that for every 100 Dozee-connected beds can save 144 lives and 80% of the time taken for vitals by nurses and reduce ICU also by 1.3 days.

Dr Prashanth Marla, medical director of AJ Hospital & Research Centre, asserted the hospital’s unwavering commitment to redefining the landscape of patient safety in Mangaluru. He declared, “AJ Hospital & Research Centre strategic partnership with Dozee is our bold step towards establishing unparalleled benchmarks in patient safety. We are not just adopting technology, we are shaping the future of healthcare innovation. Mangaluru can now expect a new era where cutting-edge technology harmonizes with compassionate care, setting a powerful example for the entire region. As of now, we have 50 Dozee beds in private wards. We will gradually extend it to other wards as well.”

Mudit Dandwale, CEO and co-founder Dozee had said, “Our collaboration with AJ Hospital & Research Centre signifies a joint endeavour to set a precedent in the Mangaluru market, establishing new standards of patient safety. Our made-in-India technology is not just a solution, it is a commitment to excellence, a force majeure in reshaping patient monitoring. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to revolutionize patient care and safety.”

South zonal head Dozee Subhranshu Nag, Head of Operations at A J Hospital & Research centre, Dr Shashwath, marketing manager Preetham Vas and others were present.

About A.J HOSPITAL & RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALURU :

A.J. Hospital and Research Centre is one of the foremost tertiary hospitals in India. This leading institution provides state-of-the-art healthcare treatment and facilities across 30 major medical disciplines. The Visionary initiative of Dr. A.J. Shetty, a reputed entrepreneur, educationist and well-known philanthropist, was realized when the hospital began in 2001 and today it stands as a unique centre of medical excellence. A.J Hospital and Research Centre is a unit of the Laxmi Memorial Educational Trust ® a premier institution which manages a string of professional colleges that include medical, dental and engineering.

About DOZEE :

Dozee is India’s first AI-based contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Early Warning System (EWS) for Enhanced Patient Safety. With a mission to develop & deploy intelligent technologies, solutions, and networks, Dozee enables continuous patient monitoring to provide a continuum of care, early warning systems, and responses to save lives. Supported by the Government of India through BIRAC, Dozee is on a path to steer the trajectory of the public and private healthcare ecosystem. With the aim of providing connected health in every bed, Dozee strives to improve access to quality healthcare and put patient safety first with its vision #HarBedDozeeBed.

Dozee tracks vital parameters such as the Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen Saturation, and Skin Temperature with clinical-grade accuracy. By automating patient monitoring through Dozee, nearly 2.5 hours of nursing time is saved per day. Dozee is a truly ‘Made in India’ innovation with global standards in patient safety, data security, privacy, and reliability – trusted by top-of-the-line healthcare providers across the country. The system is USFDA cleared, IEC 60601 -1-2, RoHS certified and CDSCO registered. Dozee has received ISO 13485:2016 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS) and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management.

Dozee was founded in October 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani. With breakthrough clinical innovations, Dozee continues to reimagine health and create a future where healthcare is smarter and connected.