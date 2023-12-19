No development done in last six months in K’taka: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that no development has taken place in the state in last six months under Congress government.

“The Chief Minister must review the work done in the last six months under his rule,” Bommai said.

He said that the Congress government gave assurances about the economic upliftment of the state before coming to power but there is no economic improvement as well.

“Allocation for capital expenditure must increase as the expenses increase every year. However, in 2023, it has decreased. There is no progress in any of the developmental projects. Day-by-day, the state’s economic condition is worsening,” the former chief minister said.

He said a budget of Rs 5,000 crore rupees should be released for the third phase of the Upper Krishna project. “The previous government had approved a budget of Rs 52,000 crore rupees for it,” he said.

In response to the allegation that no funds have been released by the Centre, the former chief minister said that it is only a political statement.

“Centre has released funds for the state as per our needs. BJP will also give evidence on how much funds have been released,” he said.

He said that the Centre has changed the rules as the funds now directly got to the district administrations.

“The Centre send funds directly to the respective projects in the districts but the Karnataka government does not talk about this,” he said.

He said that cases of female feticide frequently take place in Karnataka. “What is the use of handing over such cases to the CID? Even now, the female feticide is taking place,” he said.

He said that the incident of cleaning the septic tank by children in Kolar is inhumane. “We only pay compensation after such incidents take place. There is no sincerity in finding out a permanent solution to these problems,” he said.

He said that the Social Welfare Minister Mahadevappa is showing courage by paying compensation when such incidents take place. “The essential thing is to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.