Madhu Bangarappa hits out at B.Y. Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Responding to B.Y. Vijayendra, who had reportedly said that the Congress government in the State would fall by the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year, Madhu Bangarappa, Minister of Primary & Secondary Education and Sakala, said that it would be better if those who were dreaming of his government’s fall would sit in front of a bus stand as fortune tellers.

“Vijayendra must first introspect on why the strength of his party, the BJP, fell to just 66 seats in the last Assembly elections even though his father, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, led the party in the poll battle. We, the Congress, will look into our internal issues. Better, they [BJP] focus on their issues. If they continue to speak like this, the people will reduce them to 37 seats in the next Assembly elections,” Mr. Bangarappa said at Masaba Hanchinal village in Kukanur taluk of Koppal district on Saturday during his interaction with journalists.



