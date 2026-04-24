Madhya Pradesh: Cylinder blast in Biaora leaves one dead, wife critical

Bhopal: A tragic incident shook the town of Biaora on Friday when a massive explosion involving a cooking gas cylinder claimed one life and left another person critically injured.

According to police officials, the blast occurred around 5 a.m. in Shivdham Colony near the Rajgarh bypass road, sending shockwaves across the neighbourhood.

Residents, startled by the deafening sound, rushed out of their homes in panic as flames engulfed the kitchen of the affected house.

The explosion took place at the residence of 60-year-old Surendra Singh Bhalla, who was at home with his wife, Padma Bhalla.

Police officials further said that the LPG cylinder kept in their kitchen suddenly caught fire, which intensified within moments and led to a violent blast. The force of the explosion damaged part of the house and created chaos in the locality.

Both Surendra Singh and his wife sustained severe burn injuries. Neighbours quickly intervened, carrying out rescue efforts and transporting the couple to the Civil Hospital in Biaora.

After initial treatment, doctors referred them to a hospital in Bhopal due to the critical nature of their condition. Tragically, Surendra Singh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Bhopal, near Narsinghgarh.

His wife, Padma, remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Authorities revealed that the house had both a PNG connection and an LPG cylinder, raising questions about the source of the fire. Preliminary investigations point to a possible gas leak or technical malfunction, though the exact cause remains uncertain.

Police and administrative officials reached the site soon after receiving information. The deceased’s body was sent to the Civil Hospital in Biaora for post-mortem examination, and a case of accidental death has been registered. A forensic team is also inspecting the site to determine the precise cause of the explosion.

The incident has left the community deeply shaken, highlighting the dangers posed by gas leaks and the urgent need for safety measures in households. As investigations continue, residents of Shivdham Colony remain in shock over the sudden tragedy that claimed a life and left another hanging in the balance.