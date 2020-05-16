Spread the love



















Mafia or Mahatma

Mafia means swagger swank strut originated in Sicily

Gambling, loan sharking, drug-trafficking, prostitution, and fraud

The prime crime breach scandal violation fill fear in human world

Smash Raze quell death crime murder felony lynch slay slaughter

Diverse distinct brand variety debut occur stigma scar hi tech star

World cheat demeanour dupe delude deceive mislead swindle hoax

Silent spike spit and stick slash to slain innocent silenced beeswax

Restless restive ruthless society builds palace malign melancholic

Am I mafia to break and crack the planet? Or mahatma to behold the atma

Mafia schematized against facet and form of human life

Building medicine career political religious stone sand every entry

Poor penniless destitute strapped none care & share woe tragedy

Use and throw mild and timid pitch and push God lone god father

World today moves makes distinct diverse distant direction walker

Political pundits keep illiterate under their feet never allow lift head

Builders owners suck energy poor labourers disown discard the end

Religious leaders grab sheep to keep ignorant naïve under mighty fist

Am I mafia to break and crack the planet? Or mahatma to behold the atma

Poor labourers simple humans daily walking miles for life

Education no more mission but commission dupes the people to core

Sand mine mafias pervert desecrate rape mother earth ditch her shore

Legal system totally adapt geared in favour promote rich wealthy people

People dazed if they criticized branded criminal antinational to the jail

Democracy destroyed dictatorship boom ego roar greed avarice prevail

People become deadliest snakes vipers mamba taipan cobra blue krait

Sincere people good samaritan slog and toil build the bridge humanity

Am I mafia to break and crack the planet? Or mahatma to behold the atma

Humanity first Rules next serve food to eat hitting the stomach a curse

Voracious lions ravenous vulture rapacious eagle bounce poor pitiful

Humanity angelic sacred spiritual holy wonderful bow head respectful

Remember fondly the front line soldiers’ yeoman service salute solitude

Am I mafia to break and crack the planet ‘amma’?

Or ‘mahatma’ to behold the ‘atma’



Fr Joachim D’Souza Capuchin

