Maha Cabinet seeks Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata; passes resolution to appeal to Centre

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday on behalf of all citizens of Maharashtra paid tributes to veteran industrialist, Tata Sons’ Emeritus Chairman Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata and passed a resolution condoling his death.

The Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution to appeal to the Centre to honour Ratan Tata with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

“Entrepreneurship is also an effective way of building society. The country can be taken forward only by the establishment of new industries, but for that, one needs true patriotism in the heart and equally sincere concern for our society.

“We have lost a social worker, visionary and patriotic leader in Ratan Tata. His contribution was phenomenal. He was the son of Maharashtra. India was proud of him. He made his and India’s mark internationally, passing rigorous tests by observing self-discipline, clean administration and high moral values in running large enterprises,” says the resolution.

“Ratan Tata was the great grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. He oversaw the affairs of the Tata Group for several years as Chairman and later as Emeritus Chairman. As the head of the Tata Group’s Charitable Trust, the oldest in the country, he served with a very philanthropic attitude,” reads the resolution.

“Upholding of ethical values by Ratan Tata will serve as a beacon for other entrepreneurs and future generations in the industry. He was a principled worker. The Tata Group played a major role in the reconstruction of the country after Independence. Through this group, Ratan Tata kept India’s flag flying at the global level. From cars to salt and from computers to coffee-tea, the name Tata is proudly associated with numerous products,” it reads.

“Ratan Tata also made his unique contribution in the field of education, health and social service. He will be remembered for his firmness after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai.

“Ratan Tata immediately gave Rs 1,500 crore to the PM Relief Fund during Covid and also made most of their hotels available for patients during Covid. His greatness will be remembered forever,” reads the resolution.

“He had a unique combination of innovation and philanthropy. He never compromised his ‘Tata values’. He was always at the forefront in encouraging achievement and experimentation among the youth. He started an innovation centre to provide scope and employment opportunities to the youth in remote areas like Gadchiroli,” it states.

“We were fortunate to present him with the first ‘Udyog Ratna’ award of the Government of Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra has always benefited from his guidance. With the death of Ratan Tata, our country and Maharashtra have suffered an irreparable loss,” reads the resolution.