Maha CM should save his state first: Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: Responding to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s remarks about the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka after Lok Sabha polls are over, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday that he (Eknath Shinde) should save his state first before talking about the Karnataka government.

“There is no infighting in the Congress. Had there been any disruption in the party, it would not have been possible for us to work unitedly during the Lok Sabha election in the state,” the Chief Minister told media persons.

He dubbed the statements of Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leaders on the “collapse of the Congress government” as a “political statement”.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said that Eknath Shinde’s own government in Maharashtra will come under threat. “Everything will happen in reverse,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Commenting over the BJP and JD-S alliance for the MLC election, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that during the Lok Sabha election, both parties had an alliance but failed to have any impact.

On the impact of the sex video scandal on the MLC election, the Chief Minister said that the voters are mature and know what is right and wrong.

"They can take a call over the achievements of our government and the Central government and decide for themselves what is right for them," the Chief Minister said.




