Mamata Banerjee calls BJP-Congress-CPI-M ‘job eaters’



Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court’s recent cancellation of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs was the result of a joint conspiracy hatched by the CPI-M, Congress, and the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Tuesday.

“Whenever we are trying to arrange jobs, they approach the court and stall the appointment process. We have heard of man-eating tigers… But they are job-eaters,” the Chief Minister said while addressing an election rally at Kalyani under the Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency in support of party nominee Biswajit Das.

She also said that the lawyers of the Congress, CPI-M, and the BJP were disheartened after the Supreme Court put a stay on the Calcutta High Court order.

To recall, in a crucial ruling last month, the Calcutta High Court cancelled 25,753 appointments in teaching and non-teaching posts made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in 2016. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Later, the Supreme Court stayed the order of the Calcutta High Court, invalidating their appointment made by the WBSSC in the state-run and state-aided schools.

Addressing the gathering on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s recent pronouncement of five guarantees for West Bengal at an election rally in the state.

“Whenever someone gives a guarantee, he should honour that. Ten years back, he gave the guarantee to transfer Rs 15 lakh to each citizen’s account. But the money never came. Five years back, he promised two crore jobs. But instead of creating government jobs, the public sector units are being privatised. So, such guarantees mean nothing,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that out of the fear of defeat (in the Lok Sabha elections), the BJP and the Union government are trying to manipulate the polling process by tampering the EVMs.

“An attempt was made at Krishnanagar on Monday, which was foiled after the Trinamool staged a protest,” the Chief Minister said.

She also predicted that this time the BJP will end up winning 195-200 seats.

“The anti-BJP forces together will grab 295-315 seats,” she claimed.