Maha farmers to get additional aid of Rs 3,000 annually under Namo Shetkari Sanman Nidhi Yojana

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government will provide additional subsidy of Rs 3,000 to farmers under its Namo Shetkari Sanman Nidhi Yojana. This will be in addition to the present level of Rs 6,000.

The farmers in Maharashtra also gets Rs 6,000 annually under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana. Together, the farmers from Maharashtra under these two schemes will get an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000, announced Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“PM Narendra Modi Ji’s ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ has become a lifeline for farmers, ensuring financial stability and dignity. Also, under the ‘NaMo Shetkari Samman Yojana’ launched by the state government, the annual subsidy of Rs 6,000 given to farmers will soon be increased by another Rs 3,000. This will ensure that a total of Rs 15,000 is deposited annually into farmers’ accounts through both schemes, further strengthening their financial security,” said the chief minister on the occasion of distribution of the 19th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

“Through transformative initiatives like Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana, Swatantrya Sainik, and Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjeevani Yojana, we have already invested Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra’s agricultural sector. Now, with another Rs 6,000 crore investment, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering farmers and securing a prosperous future for agriculture,” said the chief minister.

The Chief Minister said that with World Bank support, the ‘SMART’ scheme is transforming Maharashtra’s agricultural sector by strengthening value chains, SMEs, and agribusiness investments. Now the ‘Agri Stack’ scheme is revolutionising farming through digitisation, already covering 54 per cent of farmers, with 100 per cent integration on the way, ensuring a future-ready agricultural ecosystem.

“To support farmers with free electricity, over 2 lakh solar pumps have been installed, promoting sustainability. This initiative strengthens financial inclusion in rural areas while ensuring cost-effective energy solutions for agriculture. Maharashtra advances sustainable water management with 150 approved conservation projects. The Wainganga-Nalganga project will irrigate 10 lakh acres in Vidarbha, reinforcing the government’s commitment to farmers’ prosperity,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project, which will change the picture of agriculture in Vidarbha, has been undertaken.

Through this, the wasted water from the Gosekhurd dam will be used to transport water up to 550 km through the Wainganga river and will be taken to the Nalganga river in Buldhana district.

Through this, drought-affected areas in a total of 7 districts including Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Akola, Buldhana will benefit and 10 lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation.

He further stated that the state government has decided not to collect electricity bills from farmers for the next 5 years.

A solar pump scheme is being implemented for farmers and in the last 1 year, 1 lakh farmers have been provided with solar pumps under this scheme. He also said that farmers who buy solar pumps will not have to worry about electricity bills for the next 25 years.

He said that more than 150 irrigation schemes have been given administrative approval in the last two and a half years.