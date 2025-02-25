Over Rs 1,400 crore transferred to 72 lakh farmers in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to farmer welfare during the national-level programme, Kisan Samman Samaroh, held at the State Agricultural Management Institute in Jaipur.

Participating virtually, he emphasised that his government is dedicated to ensuring the service, progress, and prosperity of farmers and livestock keepers. He assured that all efforts will be made to fulfil the Prime Minister’s vision of farmer upliftment.

Congratulating the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, he announced that over Rs 1,400 crore had been transferred as the 19th instalment to more than 72 lakh farmers across Rajasthan. He stated that this initiative reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to making farmers prosperous, reinforcing the nation’s trust in his leadership.

He highlighted multiple budgetary provisions aimed at fostering agricultural growth and ensuring financial security for farmers:

To further support farmers, he announced an increase in the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount to Rs 9,000 per farmer. So far, more than Rs 1,355 crore has been disbursed to over 70 lakh farmers under this scheme. Additionally, the government has provided short-term crop loans exceeding Rs 25,000 crore to over 46 lakh farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, insurance claims worth Rs 3,100 crore have been settled, ensuring financial security for farmers affected by crop loss.

He said that Rajasthan ranks first in the country for Shri Ann Millet production, significantly benefiting farmers due to the Prime Minister’s initiatives. To further boost millet-based agriculture, the state government plans to establish Shri Ann-based product outlets in every district.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to farmers under various welfare schemes. He also inaugurated an agricultural exhibition organised by the Agriculture Department, exploring stalls and exhibits set up by different agricultural bodies.

The event was attended by Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena, Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak, MP Manju Sharma, Cooperation Secretary Manju Rajpal, Agriculture Secretary Rajan Vishal, along with several officials and a large gathering of farmers.