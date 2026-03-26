Maha govt committed to all-round development, says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, replying to the Last Week Resolution in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, said the state government is committed to all-round development, asserting that work is underway across sectors including agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and law and order.

Marking the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray, the state government has resolved to make Mumbai and its surrounding areas slum-free. For this, the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Urban Public Welfare Campaign’ will be implemented.

Highlighting measures for farmers, Shinde said a loan waiver has been implemented for those with overdue loans as of September 30, 2025, granting relief of up to Rs 2 lakh. Farmers who repay loans regularly are being given an incentive of up to Rs 50,000. He added that Rs 1,798.78 crore has been deposited in the accounts of over 89.75 lakh farmers.

On urban development, Shinde said cluster development for slums larger than 50 acres in Mumbai has been approved. Based on biometric surveys, these will be recognised as official clusters and the tender process will be initiated. To make Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) housing more viable, the corpus fund has been increased. The earlier 30-year restriction on redevelopment of old houses (180, 225 and 269 sq. ft.) has been relaxed, making residents eligible for 300 sq. ft. homes.

He said the government will use satellite technology to monitor and prevent the emergence of new slums, while encroachments on land belonging to agencies such as MMRDA, BMC and MHADA will be reviewed every four months.

On law and order, Shinde said the police force is being strengthened with modern technology. The ‘MahaCrimeOS AI’ system has been introduced to tackle cybercrime, while a recruitment drive for over 15,000 police personnel is underway.

He added that the response time of the 112 helpline is among the best in the country. Initiatives such as ‘Damini Pathak’, ‘Nirbhaya Pathak’ and ‘Bharosa Cell’ are operational. The government aims to file chargesheets in crimes against women within 60 days.

Shinde said that in the past year, 1,438 drug-related cases were registered and 1,651 accused arrested. Efforts to counter Naxalism through security operations and development initiatives have also led to several surrenders.

He further said that over 12,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across 1,089 police stations, with more than 6 lakh cameras operational across the state.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Shinde said 682 anti-corruption cases were registered last year, with action taken against around 1,000 individuals. Over the past two years, 1,304 officials and employees were suspended and six dismissed. Complaints can be lodged through the 1064 helpline or WhatsApp.

“The pace of development set over the last four years will continue. We will lead Maharashtra’s development forward,” Shinde said.