Maha Kumbh 2025: Rose petals showered on devotees marking last holy dip on Maha Shivratri

Mahakumbh Nagar: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, 20 quintals of rose petals were showered on millions of devotees at the Maha Kumbh 2025 on Wednesday, as they gathered at the Sangam in Prayagraj to take part in the final holy dip of the ongoing religious festival.

The grand flower shower, a traditional gesture to honour the pilgrims, was a spectacular sight, spreading joy and devotion among the gathered crowd.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government arranged the floral shower as part of the final bathing rituals of the Maha Kumbh, marking the culmination of this grand religious event.

This flower shower added to the festive atmosphere and symbolised divine blessings for the devotees as they took part in the sacred bath on Maha Shivratri.

A total of 20 quintals of rose petals were used for this unique ritual, which was performed at the key bathing spots around the Sangam.

In addition to this grand gesture, the Yogi government has ensured smooth operations throughout the Maha Kumbh, despite the massive turnout.

Over 4 million pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh 2025. On Maha Shivratri alone, more than 25.64 lakh devotees took part in the holy dip, bringing the total number of pilgrims who have bathed in the river to a staggering 64.77 crore.

CM Yogi Adityanath has been closely monitoring the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh from the control room in Gorakhpur, ensuring the event runs smoothly.

The official X handle of the Chief Minister’s office wrote, “Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj is continuously observing the arrangements for the holy bathing festival on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri today at Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj from the control room located at @GorakhnathMndr.”

With the government’s meticulous planning and continuous monitoring, the event has proceeded without any major hurdles. Pilgrims have praised the arrangements, highlighting the seamless flow of the rituals despite the huge crowds.

Maha Shivratri marks the last day and final sacred dip of the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.