Maha Kumbh 2025 set to attract global dignitaries, military personnel

Prayagraj: In a historic first, Maha Kumbh 2025, the grandest spiritual gathering of its kind, will see the participation of dignitaries from across the world, including Israel, the U.S, France, and several other nations.

These international figures, alongside senior military officers, are set to join the revered Ganga Aarti at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh lending their presence to the sacred ritual that symbolises spiritual unity and reverence.

Millions of pilgrims and devotees from around the globe are expected to converge at this sacred site where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet.

The state administration’s commitment to an unparalleled experience for both Indian and international devotees promises to make Maha Kumbh 2025 a truly monumental event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership has not only positioned the Maha Kumbh as a global spiritual hub but has also drawn international attention.

Eminent leaders from powerful nations like Israel, the US, France, and Vietnam are eager to witness firsthand one of the world’s largest congregations of faith. “The growing global interest in CM Yogi and his leadership is palpable, with international figures visiting India to meet him,” said Suresh Chandra, President of the Harihar Ganga Aarti Samiti.

The Ganga Aarti, a key highlight of the Maha Kumbh, holds deep spiritual significance. Initiated in 1997 at Prayagraj, the ritual has become a symbol of India’s rich spiritual heritage. This year, the Aarti will feature dignitaries from across the globe, adding to the ceremony’s gravity and solemnity.

In a further testament to the event’s environmental commitment, prominent saints from Ayodhya will contribute by planting 111,000 saplings to promote ecological sustainability.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi of the Ram Vaidehi Temple shared that this green initiative will be completed during the Maha Kumbh, ensuring that the spiritual experience also embraces environmental consciousness.

Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest and most sacred gatherings in Hinduism. It’s celebrated once every twelve years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and is considered an opportunity for devotees to absolve sins and attain Moksha, or liberation.

The Maha Kumbh is scheduled to commence on January 13, 2025, with the Paush Purnima Snan, and will conclude on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Maha Shivratri.

The act of bathing in the holy rivers during the Kumbh Mela is considered a means to attain moksha (liberation) and cleanse oneself of past karmas.

Preparations for the 2025 Mela are underway, with extensive infrastructure developments focusing on enhancing facilities, ensuring safety, and maintaining hygiene to provide a meaningful experience for all attendees.