Narrow Escape for Motorbike Rider in Horrific Accident

Puttur: A horrific accident occurred between a motorbike and a car in Kambalabettu of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, but Fortunately, the riders escaped fatal injuries.

The motorbike rider was coming from a side road to the main road when the driver of the speeding car attempted to avoid crashing into the motorbike. However, despite the effort, the vehicle lost control and collided with the motorbike. The car also hit another parked motorbike and overturned, eventually landing on a mound of soil.

In the incident, the car driver, Sanath, miraculously escaped, while the motorbike rider, Yatheesh, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Puttur.