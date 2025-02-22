Maha Kumbh: BJP president JP Nadda, CM Adityanath take sacred dip at Sangam

Maha Kumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again visited the Maha Kumbh on Saturday, accompanied by Union Minister and BJP national president J. P. Nadda. Both leaders took a dip at the holy Sangam.

Earlier, CM Adityanath warmly welcomed Union Minister Nadda at Maha Kumbh Nagar. Pictures and videos of the two leaders taking a dip were shared on social media. UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and other dignitaries were also present.

The holy dip of these two prominent leaders in the Triveni Sangam became a centre of attraction among the devotees present at the Maha Kumbh.

Earlier, CM Adityanath had posted on the social media platform X, “A warm welcome and congratulations to BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji on the sacred land of Prayag, the land of great saints, sages, and ascetics.”

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is being held after 144 years. It is one of the largest and most important religious programmes in Hinduism.

On this special occasion, millions of devotees are taking dips in the Sangam, which is considered a symbol of religious progress and liberation from sins. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, has seen millions of devotees arriving every day, with the total number surpassing 600 million.

According to the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, the number of devotees who have bathed at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has crossed 600 million. By noon on Saturday over 71.18 lakh devotees had already bathed in the holy Triveni. The last dip of the Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place on Maha Shivaratri, February 26.

Analysing the total number of devotees who have bathed so far, the highest number, nearly 80 million, bathed during Mauni Amavasya. On Makar Sankranti, 35 million devotees took the Amrit Snan. On February 1 and January 30, more than 20 million each bathed, and on Paush Purnima, 17 million devotees took the sacred dip. In addition, 25.7 million devotees bathed on Basant Panchami, while over 20 million bathed during Maghi Purnima.

According to Prayagraj’s District Magistrate Ravindra Mandad, all officers and employees are continuously monitoring preparations to ensure the comfort of the devotees. He said that efforts are being made to address feedback from the devotees and provide them with convenience. Continuous work is also being done to improve traffic management. On weekends, peak days, and public holidays, the police implement traffic diversion plans. Police officers have been briefed and alerted accordingly. Efforts are ongoing to resolve any issues that arise.